Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Day 2 Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted Oscar Hemming last night with the 14th pick of the first round. the 17-year-old will be attending Boston College for the next year or two, and then should be ready to play in the NHL.
But not we look at the rest of the draft, which will be held today starting at 11 AM.
Let's take a look at the picks the CBJ are scheduled to make.
Round 2 - No Pick - Traded in the Val Nichushkin deal.
Round 3 - Pick 94 (From Colorado)
Round 4 - Pick 101 ( From Toronto)
Round 5 - Pick 142
Round 6 - Pick 182
Round 7 - Pick 206
It'll be a slow day for the CBJ at the draft unless they swing a trade or two to get back into the second round.
The draft can be watched starting at 11 AM on NHL Network and ESPN+.
Next Up For Columbus: The second through seventh rounds of the NHL Draft are today in Buffalo.
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