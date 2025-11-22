    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Jason Newland
    Nov 22, 2025, 15:48
    The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road tonight to take on the Detroit Red Wings.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (24 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (24 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 48-52-1-14 all-time, and 21-28-0-7 on the road vs. Detroit.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Miles Wood - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Yegor Chinakhov - Isac Lundeström - Brendan Gaunce

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese 

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 13 games - IR
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 5 Games - IR

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 30

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

