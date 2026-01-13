Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game Calgary Flames

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Calgary Flames tonight at 7 PM. New Head Coach Rick Bowness makes his Blue Jackets debut behind the bench.

Columbus is 36-26-0-8 all-time, and 21-10-0-4 at home vs. Calgary.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Dmitri Voronkov – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Danton Heinen - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro 

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Egor Zamula - Jake Christiansen

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Denton Mateychuk(injured) 

Injuries 

  • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 37 Games - IR - Expected to practice with the team when the current road trip concludes. But there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.
  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 6 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 4 Games - Week to week

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 115

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

