Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game Vancouver Canucks

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Forwards
Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Cole Sillinger
Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Danton Heinen - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä
Defense
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Elvis Merzlikins
Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Egor Zamula, Denton Mateychuk(injured)
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 122
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
