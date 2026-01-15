Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game Vancouver Canucks

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 26-33-2-9 all-time, and 15-15-2-3 at home vs. Vancouver.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Cole Sillinger

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Dmitri Voronkov – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Danton Heinen - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro 

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Egor Zamula, Denton Mateychuk(injured) 

Injuries 

  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 8 Games IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games - IR - Week to week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 5 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 122

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

