Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Boston Bruins

Updated at Feb 26, 2026, 16:47
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Boston Bruins tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 17-17-0-10 all-time, and 7-9-0-5 on the road vs. Boston.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Date Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula 

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 18 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 155

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

