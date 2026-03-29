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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Boston Bruins cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Boston Bruins

Jason Newland
6h
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Jason Newland
6h
Updated at Mar 29, 2026, 18:37
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the second of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.

Columbus is 17-18-10 all-time, and 10-8-5 at home vs. Boston.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (90 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 17-18-10 all-time, and 10-8-5 at home vs. Boston.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen- Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro 

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk 

Egor Zamula - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Kent Johnson, Jake Christiansen 

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 35 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Damon Severson - Missed 1 Game - Upper Body - Week-to-week
  • Dmitri Voronkov - Upper Body - Left game early against San Jose

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 180

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsBoston BruinsZach WerenskiJet Greaves
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