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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Buffalo Sabres cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Buffalo Sabres

Jason Newland
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are in Western New York to take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Columbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (90pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (104pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko - Charlie Coyle - Conor Garland

Mason Marchment – Boone Jenner – Danton Heinen

Isac Lundestrom- Sean Monahan - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk 

Egor Zamula - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Christiansen

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 40 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Damon Severson - Missed 6 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
  • Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 5 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
  • Mathieu Olivier - Missed 4 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 202

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsBuffalo SabresZach WerenskiKent JohnsonJet Greaves
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