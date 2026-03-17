Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Jason Newland
3h
featured
253Members·3,200Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
3h
Updated at Mar 17, 2026, 16:15
featured

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the first of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Columbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (79 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (90 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

*Game Time Decision per HC Rick Bowness

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provoorov - Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson*

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen, Miles Wood

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 28 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 174 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCarolina Hurricanes
Latest NewsGame Day
1