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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Jason Newland
2h
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Jason Newland
2h
Updated at Mar 31, 2026, 15:41
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (98 pts) Game PreviewThe&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.&nbsp;

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Kent Johnson - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro 

Egor Zamula - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 36 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Damon Severson - Missed 2 Games - Upper Body - Week to week
  • Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 1 Game - Upper Body - Week to week
  • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 185

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU featuring John Buccigross. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsCarolina HurricanesZach WerenskiJet Greaves
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