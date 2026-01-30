Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Chicago Blackhawks cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Newland
5h
The Columbus Blue Jackets are the road to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 8:30 PM.

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Egor Zamula, Danton Heinen, Dante Fabbro(Injured)

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 14 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 147

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

* Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

