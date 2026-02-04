Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 43-46-2-13 all-time, and 22-21-1-8 at home vs. Chicago.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change - Kirill Marchenko is to be determined. 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Date Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 17 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 153

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

