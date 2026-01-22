Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Dallas Stars

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the second game of a five-game home stand to take on the Dallas Stars at 7 PM.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Danton Heinen

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen - Egor Zamula

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Brendan Gaunce, Zach Aston-Reese, Dante Fabbro(Injured),

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 11 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games - Week to week.
  • Denton Mateychuk - Lower Body - Missed 4 Games - Day to day.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 137

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.   

