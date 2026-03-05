Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida Panthers cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida Panthers

Jason Newland
5h
Partner
250Members·3,161Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
5h
Updated at Mar 5, 2026, 16:51
Partner

Columbus and Florida will play tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 26-25-3 all-time, and 16-9-2 at home vs. Florida.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (70 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (63 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 26-25-3 all-time, and 16-9-2 at home vs. Florida.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

***Rick Bowness officially says Zach Werenski is a game-time decision. He also says there are other game-time decisions as well. 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Boone Jenner

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Egor Zamula - Ivan Provoorov

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Zach Werenski(ill), Dante Fabbro(undisclosed)

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 22 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

***Zach Werenski missed the last 2 games due to illness. 

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 161 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsGame Day
1