Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida Panthers cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida Panthers

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 27-21-0-7 all-time, and 10-14-0-3 on the road vs. Florida.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Mason Marchment– Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Boone Jenner - Isac Lundeström

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provoorov - Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen - Damon Severson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula, Erik Gudbranson(injured), Miles Wood

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 26 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 170 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

