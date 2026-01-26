Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles Kings

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Forwards
Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Danton Heinen
Defense
Zach Werenski - Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov - Erik Gudbranson
Egor Zamula - Denton Mateychuk
Starter: Elvis Merzlikins
Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Brendan Gaunce, Zach Aston-Reese, Dante Fabbro(Injured)
Injured Reserve
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 145
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
