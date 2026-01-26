Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles Kings cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jason Newland
10h
Jason Newland
10h
Updated at Jan 26, 2026, 15:44
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the fourth game of a five-game home stand to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7 PM.

Columbus is 29-33-1-7 all-time, and 18-11-0-5 at home vs. LA.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Danton Heinen

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Erik Gudbranson

Egor Zamula - Denton Mateychuk

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Brendan Gaunce, Zach Aston-Reese, Dante Fabbro(Injured)

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 13 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 12 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 145

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.   

