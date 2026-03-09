Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles Kings

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood
Defense
Zach Werenski - Damon Severson
Ivan Provoorov - Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro* - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula, Dmitri Voronkov(Healthy Scratch)
Injured Reserve
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 24 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 167
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
