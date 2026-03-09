Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 4 PM.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

*Dante Fabbro is a gametime decision

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provoorov - Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro* - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula, Dmitri Voronkov(Healthy Scratch)

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 24 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 167

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

