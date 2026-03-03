Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Nashville Predators cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Nashville Predators

Jason Newland
6h
Jason Newland
6h
Updated at Mar 3, 2026, 21:48
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Nashville Predators tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 32-58-1-13 all-time, and 23-21-0-6 at home vs. Nashville.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change - Werenski is a game time decision 

Bowness also says there may be other game time decisions as well. 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Danton Heinen

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski* - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Date Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula. Kent Johnson(Healthy Scratch) 

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 21 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 159

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

