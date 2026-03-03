Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Nashville Predators

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change - Werenski is a game time decision
Bowness also says there may be other game time decisions as well.
Forwards
Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Danton Heinen
Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood
Defense
Zach Werenski* - Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk
Date Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula. Kent Johnson(Healthy Scratch)
Injured Reserve
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 21 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 159
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.