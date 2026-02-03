Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

Jason Newland
1h
The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 30-23-1-3 all-time, and 13-10-1-3 on the road in New Jersey.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change - Dante Fabbro is a gametime decision. 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Isac Lundeström

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Danton Heinen - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Dante Fabbro, Kirill Marchenko(Illness) 

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 16 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 151

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

