Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Islanders cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Islanders

Jason Newland
10h
Partner
248Members·3,145Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
10h
Updated at Feb 28, 2026, 14:49
Partner

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the New York Islanders tonight at 6 PM.

Columbus is 28-23-1-7 all-time, and 19-7-1-4 at home vs. New York.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (65 pts) vs. New York Islanders (71 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 28-23-1-7 all-time, and 19-7-1-4 at home vs. New York.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Danton Heinen

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Date Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula. Kent Johnson

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 19 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 156

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsGame Day
1