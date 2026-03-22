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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Islanders cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Islanders

Jason Newland
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the first of three games away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the New York Islanders and is huge.

Columbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. New York Islanders (83 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen, Miles Wood

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 31 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 177

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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