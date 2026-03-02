Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Rangers cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Rangers

Jason Newland
7h
Partner
248Members·3,149Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road at Madison Square Garden to play the New York Rangers tonight at 7 P.M.

Columbus is 24-24-1-7 all-time, and 11-8-1-5 on the road vs. New York.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (66 pts) vs. New York Rangers (53 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 24-24-1-7 all-time, and 11-8-1-5 on the road vs. New York.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change - SOME GAMETIME DECISIONS DUE TO ILLNESS

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Danton Heinen

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Date Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula. Kent Johnson(Healthy Scratch) 

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 20 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 157

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCBJNew York RangersThe Hockey News
Latest NewsGame Day
2