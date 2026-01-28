Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Jason Newland
12h
Columbus is 29-19-3-4 all-time, and 17-6-2-2 at home vs. Philly.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen, Dante Fabbro(Injured)

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 13 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 145

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on TNT, truTV, and HBO MAX. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.   

Let us know what you think below.

