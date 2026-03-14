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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Jason Newland
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:30 PM.

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7 PM.&nbsp; &nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (77 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (73 pts) Game PreviewThe&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7 PM.&nbsp; &nbsp;

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

*Gudbranson is a gametime decision. 

Forwards

Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Mason Marchment– Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provoorov - Denton Mateychuk

Damon Severson - Erik Gudbranson*

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen, Miles Wood

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 27 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 172 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

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Columbus Blue JacketsCBJNHLZach WerenskiPhiladelphia Flyers
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