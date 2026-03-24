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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Jason Newland
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Jason Newland
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Updated at Mar 24, 2026, 16:28
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the second of three games away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the Philadelphia Flyers.

Columbus is 31-19-3-4 all-time, and 13-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (80 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 31-19-3-4 all-time, and 13-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen, Miles Wood

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 32 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 178

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ and HULU. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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