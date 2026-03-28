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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. San Jose Sharks cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. San Jose Sharks

Jason Newland
3h
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Jason Newland
3h
Updated at Mar 28, 2026, 20:20
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the first of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the San Jose Sharks.

Columbus is 29-35-0-6 all-time, and 19-13-0-3 at home vs. San Jose.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. San Jose Sharks (71 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 29-35-0-6 all-time, and 19-13-0-3 at home vs. San Jose.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Dmitri Voronkov 

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro 

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk 

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula, Miles Wood

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 34 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Damon Severson - Upper Body - Left the game early against the Montreal Canadiens.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 180

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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