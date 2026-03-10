Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jason Newland
3h
Partner
251Members·3,179Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 18-33-1-2 all-time, and 5-19-2 on the road against Tampa.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (74 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (82 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 18-33-1-2 all-time, and 5-19-2 on the road against Tampa.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

HC Rick Bowness said there may be other changes. So, the lines below are based on last night's game. 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provoorov - Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro - Jake Christiansen

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Danton Heinen, Egor Zamula, Dmitri Voronkov(Healthy Scratch), Erik Gudbranson(injured)

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 25 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 168

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCBJTampa Bay LightningThe Hockey NewsNHL
Latest NewsGame Day
1