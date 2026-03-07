Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Utah Mammoth

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 2-0-1 all-time, and 2-0-0 at home vs. Utah.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundeström - Boone Jenner - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provoorov - Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Dante Fabbro, Dmitri Voronkov(Healthy Scratch)

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 23 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 165

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

