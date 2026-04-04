Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Winnipeg Jets

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen
Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundestrom - Miles Wood
Defense
Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Egor Zamula, Kent Johnson, Luca Del Bel Belluz
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 38 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
Damon Severson - Missed 4 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 3 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
Mathieu Olivier - Missed 2 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 194
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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