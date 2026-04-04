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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Winnipeg Jets cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Winnipeg Jets

Jason Newland
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Jason Newland
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Updated at Apr 4, 2026, 23:03
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for one game. This game features the Winnipeg Jets.

Columbus is 18-18-0-1 all-time, and 9-9-0-0 at home vs. Winnipeg
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Winnipeg Jets (76 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 18-18-0-1 all-time, and 9-9-0-0 at home vs. Winnipeg

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundestrom - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk 

Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro 

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Egor Zamula, Kent Johnson, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 38 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Damon Severson - Missed 4 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
  • Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 3 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
  • Mathieu Olivier - Missed 2 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 194

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsWinnipeg JetsJet GreavesZach Werenski
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