Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin could potentially be playing his final NHL game, and it'll be against Columbus. If you're a gambler, I would put money on him sco
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Forwards
Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Isac Lundestrom
Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Conor Garland
Mason Marchment – Boone Jenner – Danton Heinen
Miles Wood - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson
Defense
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese, Egor Zamula
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 43 Games IR - OUT FOR THE SEASON
Damon Severson - Missed 9 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 8 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
Mathieu Olivier - Missed 7 Games - Broken Hand - OUT FOR THE SEASON
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 214
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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