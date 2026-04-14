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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals

Jason Newland
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Alex Ovechkin could potentially be playing his final NHL game, and it'll be against Columbus. If you're a gambler, I would put money on him sco

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

Forwards

Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Isac Lundestrom

Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Conor Garland

Mason Marchment – Boone Jenner – Danton Heinen

Miles Wood - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk 

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese, Egor Zamula

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 43 Games IR - OUT FOR THE SEASON
  • Damon Severson - Missed 9 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
  • Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 8 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
  • Mathieu Olivier - Missed 7 Games - Broken Hand - OUT FOR THE SEASON

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 214

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsWashington CapitalsAdam FantilliZach WerenskiJet GreavesElvis Merzlikins
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