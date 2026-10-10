Damon Severson Scores In Season Debut, Cam Talbot Wins Columbus Debut In Shootout Win Against Pittsburgh

Adam Fantilli won 14 of 16 faceoffs against the Penguins (87.5 pct.) and has won at least 75 percent of his draws in all three games this season (80.4 pct.; 45 of 56).

Damon Severson (1-1-2, 1 GP) scored and assisted for a multi-point performance in his season debut tonight. He is coming off a 2025-26 campaign that saw him set Blue Jackets career highs in assists and points with 8-24-32 in 70 games played.

Cole Sillinger (1-2-3, 3 GP) tallied two assists for his first multi-point effort of the campaign. He tied his single-game career high with his ninth multi-assist outing (MR: Mar. 21, 2026 vs. Seattle).

Cam Talbot (1-0-0, 1 GP) made his Blue Jackets debut tonight and earned a shootout win. Per NHL Stats, he is the first goaltender in NHL history to earn a win with nine different franchises. He became the oldest goaltender in Blue Jackets history to record a win with the franchise, surpassing Fredrik Norrena (34 years, 336 days on Oct. 30, 2008).