Dates & Times Set For Zach Werenski & Elvis Merzļikins Next Games At Olympics

Group play is done; now it's time to get down to the real games.
The 2026 Men's Olympic Tournament is done with the round robin group play, which means it's time to get down to business.
Zach Werenski and Team USA went undefeated, beating Latvia, Denmark, and Germany to go 3-0. Werenski had a goal and an assist in the three round robin games, which concluded on Sunday with a win against Germany.
Team Latvia started the tournament with a loss to the United States last Thursday. After beating Germany on Saturday, they then lost to Denmark on Sunday to finish 1-2. Elvis Merzļikins played only two periods against the Americans in the opening game, being replaced by Artūrs Šilovs, who then started the next two games.
Now we move on to the Qualification Round, which will feature the teams that finished 5-12 in the round-robin play.
Qualification Round - Tuesday, February 17th.
Germany(6) vs. France(11): 6:10 AM ET
Italy(12) vs. Switzerland(5): 6:10 AM ET
Czechia(8) vs. Denmark(9): 10:40 AM ET
Sweden(7) vs. Latvia(10): 3:10 PM ET
Quarter Final Round - Wednesday, February 18th
Slovakia(3) vs. Germany/France: 6:10 AM ET
Canada(1) vs. Czechia/Denmark: 10:10 AM ET
Finland(4)vs. Switzerland/Italy: 12:10 PM ET
USA(2) vs. Sweden/Latvia: 3:10 PM ET
Other Potential Games For The United States & Latvia
Semifinal - Friday, February 20
Semifinal Game 1 - 10:40 AM ET
Semifinal Game 2 - 3:10 PM ET
Bronze Medal Game - Saturday, February 21
2:40 PM ET
Gold Medal Game - Sunday, February 22
8:10 AM ET
