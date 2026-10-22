Dmitri Voronkov Trade Scenarios: Calgary Flames

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 1:29 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 1:29 PM
With the rumors that the Columbus Blue Jackets are shopping Dmitri Voronkov, we thought we'd go ahead and rip the band-aid off and start looking at possible teams to trade him to and the returns.
Just today, Pierre LeBrun posted on X that teams are calling about Voronkov. He is also expected to be a scratch in the next game on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 230lb forward has only two points this season while averaging 11:44 of ice time. Although he's been noticeably quicker this season, he still doesn't quite seem the same as he did in the last few seasons.
Through his first 211 games, Voronkov has scored 58 goals and totaled 113 points. 21 of his goals have been power-play goals. The thought was that bringing in Val Nichushkin could jump-start Voronkov. Neither has put up many points, but their line was arguably the best against Toronto on Tuesday night.
Let's take a look at trade scenario number 1 for Dmitri Voronkov.
CALGARY FLAMES RECEIVE:
- Dmitri Voronkov (LW/C - $4.175M Cap Hit, Expiring 2027)
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS RECEIVE:
- Connor Zary (FWD - RFA at end of season)2027
- 3rd-Round Draft Pick
Who is Connor Zary?
- Drafted 24th overall in 2020.
- 193 NHL Games - 39g-48a-87p.
- Currently with AHL's Calgary Wranglers after clearing waivers in early October.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Playmaking & Vision: Excels at finding teammates with crisp, accurate passes and high offensive intelligence.
- Shot & Deception: Features a deceptive, quick-release wrister and strong two-touch shooting ability off the rush or pass.
- Work Ethic & 200-Foot Game: High-tempo, tenacious style with strong motor, physical engagement on the forecheck, and penalty-killing utility.
- Versatility: Capable of playing center or the wing and plugging into various special teams and situational roles.
Weaknesses
- Skating Stride: Has a slightly choppy or hunched skating stride that limits high-end edge-work elusiveness and pure top-speed acceleration.
- Dynamic Ceiling: Not viewed as an ultra-flared, explosive offensive superstar, relying instead on high hockey sense, positioning, and steady production.
Why Columbus does this trade:
- System & Culture Match: Connor Zary is a versatile, high-IQ 25-year-old forward who can play both center and wing. He fits Rick Bowness' competitive scheme far better than Voronkov's current usage on the roster.
- Moving Voronkov’s $4.175M cap hit clears immediate salary structure heading into next summer's free agency. Zary is an RFA at season's end, giving Don Waddell team control to sign him to a team-friendly bridge or long-term deal.
- Securing an extra mid-round pick gives the front office additional flexibility for future deadline re-tooling.
Why Calgary does this trade:
- Voronkov gives them immediate, elite size (6'5", 230 lbs) along the boards and in the crease—something their current middle six severely lacks.
- When playing top-nine minutes, Voronkov has proven he can score 20+ goals in the NHL. Placing him alongside a playmaker like Mikael Backlund or Jonathan Huberdeau creates mismatches against opposing second and third pairs.
- Calgary possesses ample cap space to absorb Voronkov's expiring $4.175M cap hit without requiring Columbus to retain salary.
What do you think about this return for Dmitri Voronkov?
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Saturday to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
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