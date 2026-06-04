Don't Be Shocked If The Blue Jackets Run It Back With A Elvis Merzļikins & Jet Greaves Tandem

Elvis Merzļikins was drafted in 2014, as the 76th overall pick out of Riga, Latvia.
Elvis Merzļikins is entering the final year of the deal he signed back on September 21st of 2021. The deal pays him $5,400,000 per season, and he was signed by former CBJ GM Jarmo Kekäläinen.
Merzlikins was signed to the pricey extension after he had completed his first two NHL seasons. He compiled a record of 21-21-13, a GAA of 2.56, and a SV% of .919%, being used mainly as a backup.
Kekäläinen wasted no time and locked Elvis up for five years.
Starting the following season, Merzļikins was the starter, but his numbers tanked. Since the start of the contract, he's had a SV% of over .900 once, and has never had a GAA under 3.18.
New GM Don Waddell has had to hang onto Merzļikins since taking over. Many point to the $5.4 million price tag as the reason he couldn't move him. But at this point, we're not sure he's even tried.
This past season, Jet Greaves was promoted to the big club and did really well. So well, that Merzļikins, although nothing was said out loud, was demoted to the backup role. Merzļikins stayed quiet about it and was the best teammate he could be to Greaves.
Despite what fans may think, Merzļikins seems to be a great teammate. He and Greaves also seem to have a really good relationship and supported each other all year. Greaves' support for Merzļikins was never in question, but many worried about how Elvis would support Greaves. The answer is that he not only supported him, but was also his hype man.
This past season, you could routinely see Elvis hanging over the boards, yelling, beating his stick on the boards with the rest of the team, and high-fiving Greaves as he came in during a timeout. It seems that the two were not only great teammates, but have become friends.
Just today on Instagram, Merzļikins posted a story of him and Jet hanging out in Lugano, Switzerland. Merzļikins and his wife purchased a home in Switzerland a couple of years ago and have said they plan to live there in the future.
These two bonding could be a very good thing for Columbus.
Many have speculated that Elvis' time in Columbus is over, with one year remaining, but I wouldn't be so sure about that. Obviously, with only a year left, it would be easier for Don Waddell to make a move, but new coach Rick Bowness seems to really like Elvis and his passion.
Don Waddell probably doesn't want to retain any salary in a trade scenario, and buying out the final year of his deal would keep him on the books until 2028. I'm not sure Waddell would want to do that either.
If you were to get rid of him, you'd still need a capable backup that, 1. Wouldn't cost that much, and 2. Can be a quality backup. Anyone can step in as a backup goalie, but not everyone has starter experience. Every starter can be a backup, but not every backup can be a starter.
Don't be shocked if Elvis Merzļikins is still on the roster at the start of next season.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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