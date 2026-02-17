Elvis Merzlikins Expected To Start Today Against Sweden

Columbus Blue Jackets and Team Latvia Goalie Elvis Merzlikins will get the start today against Sweden. The game will be played at 3:10 p.m. Eastern today, with the winner playing the United States tomorrow.
Merzlikins last played on February 12th in the opening game against his CBJ teammate Zach Werenski.
The game didn't go well for Latvia, losing 5-1. Merzlikins made 28 saves on 32 U.S. shots. The majority of those shots came in the second period when the United States poured on the shots on goal.
Latvia decided to pull Merzlikins in the third to preserve his energy, according to the coach. Per the coach, it had nothing to do with his performance and more with preserving his energy.
Other Potential Games For The United States
February 18: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m. - Sweden or Latvia
February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m.
February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
