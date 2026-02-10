Gaudreau Family Posts Inspiring Message To Team USA

The United States Olympic team, regardless of whether they say it publicly or not, will always be playing for Johnny Gaudreau.
Last year at the IIHF World Championships, they carried his jersey wherever they went, and his Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Zach Werenski made sure that after they won the gold medal, his jersey made it onto the ice with the team.
For the 2026 games, Johnny would've no doubt been on this team. His international experience would've given the U.S. an advantage; there's no doubt. Gaudreau is the United States all-time leading scorer in the IIHF World Championships. In 40 games, he totaled 43 points, passing Patrick Kane in 2024. Kane totaled 42 points in his career at the World Championships.
With so many of Johnny's friends on this team, you have to wonder if they have his jersey with them in Italy.
The Gaudreau family posted a heartfelt message on the Gaudreau Family 5k Instagram account a few days ago, and it was nothing short of inspiring.
"As the Olympics are set to begin, our family is filled with both pride and heartache knowing how much this moment meant to John. Representing Team USA at the Olympics was one of his greatest dreams.
In that final summer, John was training harder than ever, with his dad, pushing himself to be in the best shape of his life. He was determined to earn his spot on that Olympic roster. While it breaks our hearts that John won’t be there to live out that dream, we know he will be so very present with Team USA and all of his close friends competing throughout these games.
Our family will be cheering for every player wearing the red, white, and blue, and celebrating so many friends representing teams around the world. As we work to ensure that John and Matty’s lives and legacies continue to be honored, moments like these remind us of the dreams they held and the impact they made on everyone who knew them. John loved this game and loved representing his country.
Though the Olympics will be bittersweet for our family, we find comfort knowing that in the hearts of his teammates, friends, and everyone who loved watching him play, John will be right there. Go Team USA. We know John and Matty are watching with pride."
With love and gratitude, The Gaudreau Family
Losing Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau still seems unreal, even 17 months later. Through charities, the family, and their fans, they help to ensure that the brothers' legacy continues to live on.
It seems like every week, a new charity event is popping up benefitting the John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation, and that's a great thing.
Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments this week in Milan.
