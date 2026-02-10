Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Get Familiar With Some Of The Rules For The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament cover image

Get Familiar With Some Of The Rules For The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament

Jason Newland
10h
Partner
243Members·3,073Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
10h
Updated at Feb 10, 2026, 17:35
Partner

The 2026 best-on-best Olympic Tournament is almost here.

The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament is almost here. It's been 12 years since we've had NHLers at the games, and for many fans, this is their first chance to experience true best-on-best hockey. 

Sure, the tournament didn't stop in 2018 and 2022 due to the NHL not allowing their players to go, but it's going to be a lot different this year. 

Let's talk about the rules for the tournament. Many of them are the same, but many of them are much different as well. So, let's dive into it. 

We'll start with the rule that has newer fans in an uproar.

FIGHTING

  • NO FIGHTING! - Automatic game misconduct/ejection. A suspension can also be handed down should the IIHF deem it necessary.

OVERTIME

  • Pre-Lims - 5-minute 3-on-3 OT, then a 5-player shootout.
  • Quarterfinal/Semifinal: 10-minute 3-on-3, then a 5-player shootout.
  • Gold Medal Game - 20-minute unlimited 3-on-3 Sudden Death OT with NO SHOOTOUT.

POINTS SYSTEM

  • Regulation Win = 3 Points
  • OT/Shootout Win = 2 Points
  • OT/Shootout Loss = 1 Point

SHOOUTOUT RULES

  • Five shooters per team.
  • After five rounds, the coach has the option to send out the same shooter over and over again. *Sergei Bobrovsky has left the chat

PHYSICAL INFRACTIONS - Elbowing, Boarding, Charging, Clipping, Checking From Behind

  • A minor penalty will be called, but the referee can, "at their discretion, assess a major penalty and an automatic game misconduct penalty to a Player guilty of a “physical infraction” on an opponent, and who recklessly endangers the fouled Player."
  • Per the rule book, "If deemed appropriate, Supplementary Discipline can be applied by the Proper Authorities at their discretion."

ILLEGAL CHECK TO THE HEAD OR NECK

  • Per the rule book, "There is no clean check to the head or neck."
  • The Player delivering the hit must avoid hitting the opponent’s head or neck.
  • When a Player is skating with their head up, whether they are in possession of the puck and may reasonably be expecting impending contact, an opponent does not have the right to hit them to the head or neck.

You can find the rule book here

We will be sure to bring you all the news and notes regarding Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins and their respective games. 

Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments this week in Milan.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Tags:Columbus Blue JacketsCBJZach WerenskiElvis Merzlikins
Topics:Latest News
1