Is Adam Fantilli Philadelphia's Next Target?

Last Friday's bombshell that was dropped by the Philadelphia Flyers is still playing out, but if it doesn't go in Philly's favor, could the Flyers turn their Sauron-like gaze toward Ohio's capital city?
The general thought is that the Anaheim Ducks will match the Flyers' $18 million per season offer sheet that Leo Carlsson signed. If the Ducks do match, Flyers GM Danny Briere could decide to try to ruin the Columbus Blue Jackets' future.
A lot of people around the league think that Briere's offer sheet for Carlsson was personal, citing the Cutter Gauthier situation, so it's possible that if Anaheim matches, the situation is over.
But if Briere decides he's not done, he could very well offer sheet Adam Fantilli, which would do more than jeopardize the future of the Columbus Blue Jackets; it would send Briere down a path from which there would be no coming back.
Briere and the Ducks seem to be enemies now. Would Briere dare create another with Columbus? Offer sheets are a tool in a GM's toolbox, yes, but is it good for business? That's up for debate, but it does create enemies around the league.
Would Danny Briere just make his rounds around the league offer sheeting every RFA center out there? The idea is out there.
The thought is that the offer sheet given to Carlsson wouldn't be all that much more than Fantilli would get if pursued by another team. But there's no way Don Waddell is offering Fantilli $15-plus million during their contract negotiations.
How bad does Adam Fantilli want to stay in Columbus? I guess we'll find out if the Flyers decide to send him an offer sheet. Is it possible he'd turn down the Flyers to stay in Columbus?
It sounds like both Verbeek and Carlsson were playing hardball with each other, hence Carlsson signing with Philadelphia to force Verbeek's hand.
We can only hope that Fantilli and Waddell's negotiations haven't been as bad as Carlsson and Verbeek's.
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