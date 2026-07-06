Loading The Cannon: Pheonix Copley

Copley was undrafted out of North Pole, Alaska.
The Columbus Blue Jackets got extremely lucky last year with their goalie situation. Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins played in every game of the season and avoided injuries. It's not entirely rare, as it happens every now and then.
The 25-26 season was the first time only two goalies have played in all the games since the 2018-19 season, when Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo manned the net. That tandem actually did it in back-to-back seasons.
Before those two seasons, it hadn't been done since the 12-13 season when Sergei Bobrovsky and Steve Mason suited up as a tandem during the lockout season.
It's happened seven times in 25 seasons, so don't expect it again.
The Cleveland Monsters are going through some changes next season, and it starts in the net. They lost veterans Zach Sawchenko and Ivan Fedotov, leaving youngsters Evan Gardner and Nolan LaLonde.
With that, the Blue Jackets signed veteran Pheonix Copley to a one-year deal on July 1st. The immediate thought was that he's going to be the vet in Cleveland next season. We'd be fools to think that the CBJ will go unscathed again on the goaltender injury front, so Copley might actually get some NHL time next season.
Let's take a look at Copley and what he's done in his career, and what he could bring.
Undrafted - North Pole, Alaska
NHL Debut - February 17, 2016 (St. Louis)
Career NHL Record - 44-17-8 - .898% sv% - 2.85 GAA - 70 Career Starts
NHL Playoff Experience - 1 Relief Appearance
Career AHL Record - 169-104-30-18 - .909% sv% - 2.52 GAA
AHL Playoff Experience - 10-10-0-1 - .933% sv% - 2.13 GAA
NOTES & TRANSACTIONS PER NHL PR
- Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award (AHL fewest goals against) (2021) (shared with Zach Fucale)
- Signed as a free agent by Washington, March 20, 2014.
- Traded to St. Louis by Washington with Troy Brouwer and Washington's 3rd round pick (later traded back to Washington - Washington selected Garrett Pilon) in 2016 NHL Draft for T.J. Oshie, July 2, 2015.
- Traded to Washington by St. Louis with Kevin Shattenkirk for Zach Sanford, Brad Malone and Washington's 1st round pick (later traded to Philadelphia - Philadelphia selected Morgan Frost) in 2017 NHL Draft, February 27, 2017.
- Signed as a free agent by Los Angeles, July 13, 2022.
- Claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay from Los Angeles, October 2, 2025.
- Traded to Los Angeles by Tampa Bay for future considerations, October 15, 2025.
When the deal was announced, many thought this move was to replace Elvis Merzlikins, but I'm here to tell you that that is very unlikely. Unless a deal comes that makes absolute sense, the goalie tandem in Columbus will be Greaves and Elvis.
Copley very well may get his chance due to injuries or other circumstances, but at this point, Copley is set to be the vet in Cleveland to help Gardner and Lalonde start their pro careers.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
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