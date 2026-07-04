Matīss Kivlenieks Passed Away Five Years Ago Today, And Will Always Be Remembered

Later in the afternoon, Columbus fans took to social media seeking to organize some sort of memorial. Many fans lobbied the local hockey bar, RBar, just outside of Nationwide Arena, to open as a place of comfort to come and mourn his passing. RBar obliged. They opened, and fans poured into the place that was usually full of excitement for CBJ games. Fans also went to the Front Street entrance of Nationwide Arena and built a memorial. Fans brought flowers, made signs, left sticks, and pucks. It was beautiful to see all the people come out, even some fans of other teams were coming out and leaving things. Meanwhile, inside RBar, the somber mood continued, but now the media showed up, and people shared their thoughts on live TV. It was truly a horrible day.