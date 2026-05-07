NEWS: Mathieu Olivier Officially Named To Team USA Roster For IIHF World Championships

Team USA Hockey has released their preliminary roster for the IIHF World Championships to be held in Switzerland, and as earlier reported, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu OIivier has been selected.
Jet Greaves will be a goaltender for Team Canada at the games as well.
The tournament will be held from May 15 to May 31. The games will take place in Zurich, at the Swiss Life Arena, and in Fribourg at the BCF Arena.
Olivier, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, will get his first taste of international hockey.
Last year, Zach Werenski helped the United States win its first Gold Medal at the WC in 92 years. Can they repeat? It's going to be extremely hard this year, that's for sure.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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