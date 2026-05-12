REPORT: Blue Jackets Close To Signing Charlie Coyle

Coyle missed the playoffs for the first time in his career this past season.
Rick Dhaliwal has reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets are close to re-signing center Charlie Coyle. As noted, Coyle would be one of the top names in free agency this summer, so locking him up would be huge for the CBJ.
There were rumors a couple of months ago that Coyle would be interested in coming back if Rick Bowness came back. Well, Bowness is back, so let's see if this pans out.
Coyle is coming off a season where he had the second-most productive season of his career, scoring 20 goals and totaling 58 points.
The 34-year-old Coyle just finished a 6-year deal that paid him $5,250,000 per season.
Take a look at his stats from 25-26
Games Played - 82 - Played all 82 games for the 5th time in his career.
Goals - 20 - He scored 20 goals in a season for only the third time in his career (25 in 2023-24 with Boston & 21 in 2015-16 with Minnesota). He had 7 power play goals which tied his career high.
Assists - 38 - He tied his career high in assists that he set in 2017.
Points - 58 - Finished just two points shy of his career high set in 22-23 with Boston. Up from 35 in 2024-25.
hots - 144 - 5th highest of his career and up from 115 the previous year.
Shooting % - 13.9% - Down from 14.8% last season.
Time On Ice - 18:06 - Set a career high in TOI by 2 seconds.
Game Winning Goals - 3 - He had 3 in 24-25.
Plus/Minus - Plus-3 - 6th highest of his career.
Hits - 111 - 4th highest of his career.
Giveaways - 53 - The second most of his career by 1. He had 54 in 2024-25.
How much will Coyle get from the Blue Jackets?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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