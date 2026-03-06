REPORT: Former Captain Linked To Columbus

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Columbus Blue Jackets are one of two teams that have "checked in" on former CBJ Captain Nick Foligno. The other team is of course the Minnesota Wild, where his brother Marcus currently plays. So, this is no surprise really.
According to Kaplan, it has to be the "right situation."
Earlier this week, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic predicted that the Blue Jackets would land their former Captain.
It's not a shocker that the Blue Jackets would "check in" on Nick Foligno. He's one of, if not the most popular ex player in team history.
Foligno ranks 5th in games played, 4th in goals, 5th in assists, and 5th in points for Columbus. For Chicago this season, he's played 37 games and has 11 points.
The question is where he would fit in. There's no easy answer to that either. Boone Jenner currently occupies the position that Foligno would most likely slot into, and Jenner is having another decent season with 9 goals and 28 points.
With Nick Foligno living in Columbus, and having just built a new home here, he is no doubt going to settle down in Columbus when he retires. So, even if he never plays another game for the CBJ, we will definitely see him around Nationwide Arena as a civilian soon enough.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Saturday to face the Utah Mammoth.
