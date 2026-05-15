The IIHF World Championships Featuring The Columbus Blue Jackets: How To Watch

The tournament will run from May 15th to May 31st.
The 2026 IIHF World Championships start today in Switzerland, and all of the current Blue Jackets who will be representing their respective countries will be in action.
Mathieu Olivier is playing for the United States in what is his first international games. Meanwhile, Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk will be playing for the heavy favorite Canadian team.
United States vs. Switzerland - Today - 2:20 PM
Canada vs. Sweden - Today - 10:20 AM
How To Watch: NHL NETWORK, ESPN+
The Swiss team features several ex-Blue Jackets. Dean Kukan, Tim Berni, and Calvin Thurkauf will play for Switzerland. Former CBJ Gregory Hofmann was also on the preliminary roster but won't be playing today.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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