Two Blue Jackets Land On The Hockey News Top 10 NHL RFA List

The Columbus Blue Jackets have just over $32 million to spend on their RFA's and any UFA's they might be interested in.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have several restricted free agents who need to be signed. The list includes names like Mikael Pyyhtia and Cole Sillinger.
But the two biggest names by far are Adam Fantilli and Jet Greaves. The jury is out on what Fantilli will get. Some speculate a bridge deal of 3-4 years, while others think the CBJ should lock him up for the max number of years.
For Jet Greaves, he played very well last season and had one heck of a run in the IIHF World Championships that just ended. Did he play himself into a hefty raise? There's no doubt about it.
The Hockey News' Adam Proteau recently released an article listing the top 10 pending NHL RFAs heading into the Summer of 2026.
On his list, which included names such as Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson, and Jason Robertson, he also listed two Columbus Blue Jackets.
At #6 is forward Adam Fantilli.
Proteau says about Fantilli, "Fantilli, 21, hasn't broken out in his three NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets, but he posted career highs in assists (35) and points (59) in 82 games this year. Columbus is banking on Fantilli developing into a star, but his next contract may be a bridge deal that allows him to grow his game while giving him modest raises in the next few seasons."
At #9 is goaltender Jet Greaves.
Proteau says about Greaves, "The Jackets' starting goalie was a workhorse with 55 appearances, a .908 save percentage, and a 2.60 goals-against average. Columbus has the space to keep the 25-year-old, who could be its starter for a long time. But will the Blue Jackets want to give term to a young goalie after what happened to Elvis Merzlikins, whose play worsened after signing a five-year contract?"
GM Don Waddell has a lot of work to do in terms of signing his RFA's. He has less than a month to get his RFA's signed before the July 1 mark gets here. Should any of his players who are restricted get into July 1, I would fully expect an offer sheet on a few of them. Adam Fantilli is certainly to get one, while Greaves is almost assured of one as well.
Chances are we'll be hearing about Mikael Pyyhtia and Cole Sillinger sometime soon, as those deals will be smaller and take less work, but Fantilli and Greaves might stress Waddell out a bit.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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