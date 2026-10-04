Utah Blows By Blue Jackets, Powered By Nick Schmaltz & Dylan Guenther Power Play Goals

Adam Fantilli (1-0-1, 2 GP) led all skaters on both teams in face-off wins after going 15-of-20 (75.0 pct.) on the draw. He has won 31-of-40 (77.5 pct.) face-offs in his first two games this season.

Kent Johnson (1-1-2, 2 GP) scored his first goal of the season and has picked up points in both games to start the season. Johnson’s five shots on goal led the team and matched his single-game career high (7th time).