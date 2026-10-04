Utah Blows By Blue Jackets, Powered By Nick Schmaltz & Dylan Guenther Power Play Goals

Kent Johnson(1) scored the only goal for Columbus in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night. The goal was assisted by Matthew Knies, who made a beautiful pass off the boards to a streaking Kent Johnson, who then beat Mammoth goalie Sebastian Cossa on the breakaway.
Jet Greaves could only stop 27 of 31 Utah shots in the loss. He also faced four Mammoth power plays, which didn't make his job easy. On those four power plays, during which Utah scored 3 goals, Greaves had to face 8 shots.
This was an ugly game for the Jackets. Utah came out flying, and getting into a track meet with them is not a game you're going to win very often.
Utah has scored 10 goals in their first two games of the season, while only giving up a one.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Saturday's game marked the first time in the history of the series that the contest ended in regulation. Each of the first four matchups was decided in overtime.
- The visiting team has won all five meetings between the Blue Jackets and Mammoth.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli (1-0-1, 2 GP) led all skaters on both teams in face-off wins after going 15-of-20 (75.0 pct.) on the draw. He has won 31-of-40 (77.5 pct.) face-offs in his first two games this season.
- Kent Johnson (1-1-2, 2 GP) scored his first goal of the season and has picked up points in both games to start the season. Johnson’s five shots on goal led the team and matched his single-game career high (7th time).
- Matthew Knies (2-2-4, 2 GP) assisted on Johnson’s goal and has points in both games played this season. He is the first player to record four points through his first two games with the Blue Jackets, besting the three points recorded seven times before (MR: Mason Marchment, 3-0-3 from Dec. 20-22, 2025)
Final Stats
Player Stats & Notes
- Kent Johnson scored his first goal of the season. He led the team with 5 shots and was a plus-1.
- Matthew Knies picked up his second assist of the year. He was also a plus-1 and had 1 shot.
- Zach Werenski led the team with 5 blocked shots and played 31:43.
- Mathieu Olivier led the team with 4 hits.
- Jet Greaves stopped 27 of 31 Utah Shots.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/2 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK could only stop 1 of 4 Utah man advantages.
- Columbus won 55.7% of the faceoffs - 34/61
- The Blue Jackets had 21 hits and 23 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next Friday at Nationwide Arena.
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