Where Does Head Coach Rick Bowness Rank Among NHL Coaches?

Rick Bowness will have a full offseason and training camp to prepare his team for the 2026-27 season. On paper, though, his team didn't get much better. Waddell made a trade for Val Nichushkin, a big power forward who is fast and has skill. Ideally, he will play on the top line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko, and will be considered one of the fastest lines in all of the NHL.