NHL Coach Rankings: No. 15 Through 11 Includes Two Jack Adams Trophy Finalists

thehockeynews.com Sabres Grades: Coach Ruff Pulls Back From Brink Of Being Fired, Earns Job Security And Great Grade We're grading the Buffalo Sabres' management, coach and players after the 2025-26 season. And today, we're focused on Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. He was probably a loss or two away from being fired early last season, but Ruff rebounded very well. And now, he's earned job security, and a great grade.