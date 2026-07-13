Who Are The Five Best Goalies In Columbus Blue Jackets History?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had 36 different goalies suit up for the team.
Everyone loves goalies, right?
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a lot of goalies suit up for them during their 25 years in the NHL. But which ones have been the most successful?
Let's take a look at the top 5 most winningest goalies in franchise history.
5. Marc Denis - 2001-2006 - 84 Wins - 253 Starts - Denis was one of the Blue Jackets' originals. It's too bad he didn't have a good team around him. In the 2002-03 season, he started 77 games for the CBJ, going 27-41-8 with 5 shutouts. He currently sits 5th all-time with 4,510:55 played in a single season. His 77 games are second all-time (78). I can't imagine another NHL goalie playing in 77 games in the modern game.
4. Joonas Korpisalo - 2016-2023 - 87 Wins - 190 Starts - Korpisalo had the unfortunate timing of being in Columbus when Sergei Bobrovsky was in town, and then Elvis showed up. Some believe he is a #1 goalie, while others don't. He definitely had his ups and downs with the Blue Jackets.
3. Steve Mason - 2008-2013 - 96 Wins - 224 Starts - Mason won the 2009 Calder Trophy, was nominated for the Vezina, and guided his Blue Jackets to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all as a rookie. Unfortunately for him, the team was never able to return to the playoffs with him in net, and he was traded in 2013.
2. Elvis Merzļikins - 2019-Present - 108 Wins - 258 Starts - Merzļikins has had a rough go of it the last few years. Despite that, he remains a mainstay in the CBJ net and has the second most wins of any goalie in team history. He is entering the last year of his contract and is expected to be Jet Greaves' #2.
1. Sergei Bobrovsky - 2013-2019 - 213 Wins - 369 Starts - There's no argument about who the best goalie in CBJ history is. He won two Vezinas and was nominated for another three while in Columbus. He recorded 33 shutouts and had a .921 save %. The future Hall-of-Famer left in 2019 to escape to the beaches of Florida, where he would finally win a Stanley Cup. His departure still haunts hardcore Columbus fans to this day, but there is no doubt that he will probably remain at the top of the Columbus goalie record books for a long time.
The Blue Jackets have a couple goalie prospects in the wings, but none that are ready to compete with Greaves. If the Jackets don't re-sign Merzļikins next year, expect Sergei Ivanov to be Greaves' backup, unless they sign a veteran and let Ivanov develop in the AHL. Something tells me Ivanov will be in the NHL, though, hence the reason why they signed him and let him play one more year in the KHL.
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