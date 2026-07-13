Who Are The Five Best Goalies In Columbus Blue Jackets History?

1. Sergei Bobrovsky - 2013-2019 - 213 Wins - 369 Starts - There's no argument about who the best goalie in CBJ history is. He won two Vezinas and was nominated for another three while in Columbus. He recorded 33 shutouts and had a .921 save %. The future Hall-of-Famer left in 2019 to escape to the beaches of Florida, where he would finally win a Stanley Cup. His departure still haunts hardcore Columbus fans to this day, but there is no doubt that he will probably remain at the top of the Columbus goalie record books for a long time.