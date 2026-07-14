Who Are The Top 5 Most Obscure Goalies To Ever Play A Game For The Columbus Blue Jackets?

Brian Boucher - Yes! THAT Brian Boucher. He played in 3 games for the Jackets in March of 2007. He went 1-1, allowed 9 goals, posted a GAA of 3.79, and a save % of .866. He went on to play another 6 seasons in the NHL.

Fred Brathwaite - He played in 21 games for Columbus during the 2003-04 season. He had a record of 4-11-1 with a GAA of 3.37 and a save % of .897. After his stint with the CBJ, he would never play in the NHL again.

Wade Dubielewicz - Dubielewicz played in 3 games for the Jackets from January to March of 2009. He went 1-2, allowed 10 goals, posted a GAA of 3.56, and had a save % of .870. He went on to play only three more NHL games after his time with Columbus.

David LeNeveu - LeNeveu played one game for the Jackets on April 3, 2011. He gave up two goals to the Blues on 12 shots. He finished with a GAA of 6.00 and a save % of .833. He would never play another NHL game after his only game with Columbus.