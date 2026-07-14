Who Are The Top 5 Most Obscure Goalies To Ever Play A Game For The Columbus Blue Jackets?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had many goalies play for them since 2000, but only 13 have played in over 20 games. From Ron Tugnutt to Jet Greaves, and everyone in between, a wide variety of goaltenders have worn the Union Blue.
But who were the most obscure goalies to ever play in a game for the CBJ? Let's take a look.
- Brian Boucher - Yes! THAT Brian Boucher. He played in 3 games for the Jackets in March of 2007. He went 1-1, allowed 9 goals, posted a GAA of 3.79, and a save % of .866. He went on to play another 6 seasons in the NHL.
- Fred Brathwaite - He played in 21 games for Columbus during the 2003-04 season. He had a record of 4-11-1 with a GAA of 3.37 and a save % of .897. After his stint with the CBJ, he would never play in the NHL again.
- Wade Dubielewicz - Dubielewicz played in 3 games for the Jackets from January to March of 2009. He went 1-2, allowed 10 goals, posted a GAA of 3.56, and had a save % of .870. He went on to play only three more NHL games after his time with Columbus.
- David LeNeveu - LeNeveu played one game for the Jackets on April 3, 2011. He gave up two goals to the Blues on 12 shots. He finished with a GAA of 6.00 and a save % of .833. He would never play another NHL game after his only game with Columbus.
- Ty Conklin - Conklin played in 11 games for the Jackets during the 06-07 season. He finished with a 2-3-2 record, gave up 27 goals, had a GAA of 3.30, and had a save % of .871. He played another 5 NHL seasons after he left Columbus.
Honorable Mention
- Allen York - 11 Games Played
- Martin Prusek - 9 Games Played
- Tomáš Pöpperle - 2 Games Played
- Shawn Hunwick - 1 Game Played
Every team needs backup goalies, and every now and then, they need to have a random third or even fourth goalie step in and take some minutes. But it seems like over the years, the CBJ has had a revolving door for goalies.
The Jackets' goalie prospect pool isn't especially deep right now, but they do have two young Russians who will be about 4-5 years apart. They also have Evan Gardner and Nolan LaLonde in Cleveland. Gardner is projected to have a better career than LaLonde, but we'll see what shakes out in the next few years.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.