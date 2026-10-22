You Can't Have It Both Ways, Or Can You? The NHL's Double Standard On Booing Returning Players

Columbus Blue Jackets
404 Members•4,017 Posts
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 4:12 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 4:12 PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans welcomed Kirill Marchenko back into Nationwide Arena this past Tuesday.
Marchenko was greeted with a chorus of boo's from the announcement of the starters and every time he touched the puck. He was credited with a goal, which dampened the boo's, but they were still there later in the game despite a 6-2 loss.
Before the game, we asked whether the fans would be booing. Some said yes, some said no, but it was clear that the in-arena fans outnumbered the social media fans in terms of who would be booing.
Some even questioned whether or not they should be booing at all. They said that even though he asked out, it was the team's fault for him wanting out. Fair, but he still refused to re-sign here. Most fans, however, said he would get booed for asking out and not even giving the Jackets a chance to sign him.
Marchenko's reason, according to his father-in-law, was that he wanted a bigger team and the playoffs. He got the bigger team, but the playoffs will obviously be determined in the Spring.
All Columbus fans did was boo. No chants. Nothing disrespectful, just boo's, and got ripped for it.
Fast forward to last night with Brady Tkachuk's return to Ottawa after asking out.
Ottawa fans were not only encouraged to boo Tkachuk, but were given high praise by media all over the league (except Florida, of course) for the way they acted last night. They not only booed, but they also had some pretty wild chants.
Here's what the Senators fans were chanting last night:
- Traitor
- Overrated
- Brady sucks
- Little brother
- You can't read
- F**k you Brady
- Timmy's better
- You're a sellout
- Brady's balding
- You eat crayons
- Matthew's better
- F**k your podcast
- We don't need you
- Who's your daddy?
- Matthew's bridesmaid
If you watched the game, it sure seemed like the chants were handed out prior to the game and were encouraged. Honestly, it was pretty funny, and even though he scored a goal, they kept on him. Even during his tribute video, they booed him as he skated around and smiled and waved.
I guess that's what he gets for not wanting to be there after 8 years?
But why the hypocrisy when it comes to booing? Leafs fans were all over Jackets fans on social media for booing Marchenko, saying it was uncalled for. Why it is ok to boo other players in other markets but not Columbus? I saw fans of all teams cheering for Sens fans who were booing Tkachuk, but when Columbus fans boo a player, they get called petty and jealous.
We get it's the hip and cool thing to bash on everything Columbus does right now, especially from the national and international media, but to criticize the fans of the CBJ in one breath, only to shout out the fans of the Sens the next for the same thing, is kind of wild to me.
There's a famous saying that goes, "Don't tell fans who spend their hard-earned money how to fan!"
Of course, we realize that the Marchenko/Tkachuk situation is a bit different, but in the end, the booing a returning player scenario is the same.
Columbus fans have had plenty of ex-players to boo over the years, so booing Kirill Marchenko was going to be nothing new.
Why do you think there is hypocrisy when it comes to booing former players?
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Saturday to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy